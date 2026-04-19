‘That’s a violation’ - Bruno Fernandes enjoys Luke Shaw’s veiled dig at Alejandro Garnacho as Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney ‘likes’ image choice in celebratory post

The bad blood stems from Garnacho’s controversial exit last summer, which followed a public falling out with former boss Ruben Amorim. Speaking before the match, the Argentine admitted he had made mistakes during his final months at Old Trafford. "Maybe yes, because I loved that club. They gave me the confidence from the start, from Spain, to bring me to the academy, then they bring me to the first team, so it was like four or five years, and amazing love from everyone, from the fans, the stadium, everything was really good," Garnacho told Premier League Productions last week.

"It's just sometimes you have to change for the good of your life or the next steps. I only have good memories of Man United. I remember in the last six months I was just not playing like before at Manchester United. I started to be on the bench, it’s not a bad thing, I was only 20 years old, but in my mind it was like I had to play every game. In my mind, maybe it is also on me, I started to do some bad things. But yes, it was just this moment in life and sometimes you have to make decisions and I am really proud to be here and still in the Premier League at a club like this," he added.