Vincenzo Montella rejects resignation calls after Turkey suffer heavy defeat against Italy

The atmosphere at the Timsah Arena in Bursa turned toxic as Turkey slumped to a disappointing defeat at the hands of Italy. With the visitors racing into a three-goal lead before the half-hour mark, frustrated home supporters began chanting for the head coach to step down. The vocal dissent was a stark contrast to the recent optimism surrounding the national team, but the Italian tactician remains steadfast in his commitment to the project despite the escalating pressure from the stands.

Responding to the calls for his departure during his post-match duties, Montella was defiant about his position. "Resignation? I am absolutely not thinking about leaving. I feel the support of the boys and I did not imagine leaving even when I had interesting proposals. We have arrived here together and I am motivated to continue," the manager told Sky Sport Italia.