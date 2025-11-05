'I would have loved to play!' - Vincent Kompany wished he was back on the field as 10-man Bayern Munich survived second-half onslaught against PSG

Bayern continued their incredible unbeaten run under Kompany, defeating PSG 2-1 at the Parc des Princes to extend their winning streak to 16 games in all competitions. The reigning Bundesliga champions dominated the first half with two goals from Diaz, who struck twice inside 32 minutes to stun the French hosts. However, the Colombian’s red card for a reckless tackle on Achraf Hakimi just before half-time shifted momentum dramatically.
The European champions pulled one back through substitute Joao Neves, but Die Roten's 10 men held firm through a relentless second-half siege. The victory not only strengthened Bayern’s position atop their Champions League group but also underlined their defensive resolve, something Kompany said reminded him of his own playing days.