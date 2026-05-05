Is this Vincent Kompany's successor? Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness tips his own nephew for shock return amid strong Bundesliga results

Speaking to DAZN, Uli Hoeness has sparked speculation by suggesting that his nephew, Sebastian Hoeness, is a genuine candidate for the Bayern hotseat in the future. The 43-year-old has seen his stock rise significantly following a stellar spell at Stuttgart, where he has transformed the club into a genuine Bundesliga force and even secured silverware.
When questioned about the possibility of the Stuttgart coach one day taking over the reigns in Bavaria, Uli Hoeness was remarkably candid about the prospect. "He is at least a candidate," the 74-year-old admitted.