With the scoreline 1-1 heading into stoppage time at the Allianz Arena, Bayern looked on course to drop points against strugglers St. Pauli. The visitors took the lead after just six minutes when Burnley loanee Andreas Hountondji stunned the home supporters, before Diaz kick started his heroics with an incredible assist.
The former Liverpool forward was on the ground when he somehow managed to flick the ball back to defender Raphael Guerreiro, who fired home to restore parity for Kompany’s men. And then after three minutes of additional time in the second half, Diaz headed home what looked to be the winner for Bayern, only for substitute Nicolas Jackson to make it 3-1 on 90+7.