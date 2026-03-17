The Bavarian club is currently navigating a fitness minefield between the posts. Club legend Manuel Neuer is still working his way back from a muscle fibre tear, while second choice Jonas Urbig, who impressed in the first-leg victory in Italy, is recovering from a concussion. Third option Sven Ulreich, 37, is also unavailable after picking up an injury during the recent 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen. Leon Klanac would usually be the fourth in line for the starting XI spot, but the 19-year-old is also sidelined.
Vincent Kompany reveals Bayern Munich goalkeeper plan with shock Champions League debut for 16-year-old stopper a possibility amid injury crisis
Bayern faces goalkeeper injury crisis
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Kompany hopeful on Bayern keeper choice
Addressing the media on Tuesday, Kompany remained cautious but hopeful regarding his selection options. “I wasn't surprised that Manuel Neuer was back [in training] but pleased: that he's there again, that Jonas Urbig is training again. But the decision will be a purely medical one. If everything goes as expected, Urbig will start in goal. And if not, we'll find another solution,” the Belgian tactician said.
Leonard Prescott’s chance to make history
If Urbig fails to prove his fitness in time for kick-off on Wednesday, Kompany has confirmed that the responsibility will fall to teenager Leonard Prescott. The New York-born stopper has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the youth ranks and was already on the bench as a substitute against Leverkusen last weekend. At just 16 years and 176 days old, Prescott would become the youngest goalkeeper in the history of the Champions League.
“He's quite calm,” Kompany said when asked about the youngster’s temperament. "But I have to say, when I look at a young player like him, it's the opposite end of the scale to Sven Ulreich. But we're a very calm staff overall. If he must play, he'll have our full support and backing. We have a lot of good players who will then help him. There'll never be a young player here who's given a leading role. Regardless of what happens, we have full faith."
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The background of Bayern’s newest wonderkid
Standing at an imposing 1.96 metres tall, Prescott is a physically gifted prospect who joined the Bayern academy from Union Berlin in 2023. Despite his tender age, he has already bypassed the U17 squad to feature for the U19s this season. While his statistical record at youth level has been mixed, his training performances have clearly caught the eye of the first-team coaching staff.
The 16-year-old also possesses dual citizenship, holding both German and American passports, which makes him a player of high interest to both national team setups. He has already represented Germany at the U16 and U17 levels, but his potential debut on Europe’s biggest club stage would propel his profile to an entirely new level, surpassing the debut age of legends like Neuer, who did not make his professional bow until he was 20.