'Can't think him enough' - Viktor Gyokeres has huge praise for Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim as Sporting striker closes in on move to Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres revealed his admiration for Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim as the Sporting CP striker closes in on a move to Arsenal. Gyökeres, who joined Sporting CP from Coventry City in 2023, was brought to Portugal by Amorim and has since gone on to enjoy a meteoric rise. With the move to North London on the horizon, the Swedish international has looked back fondly on his time under Amorim’s guidance.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Gyokeres flourished under Amorim

Striker lavished praise on the manager

Could make his PL debut against Man Utd Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱