Viktor Gyokeres not the answer! Arsenal told they are still missing an Erling Haaland-esque No.9 as the final piece in Premier League title-winning puzzle
Arsenal strikers that failed to deliver title glory
The likes of Olivier Giroud, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been unable to restore the Premier League crown to north London, while Gabriel Jesus is yet to replicate the success at Arsenal that he previously enjoyed with Manchester City.
Swedish frontman Gyokeres was snapped up for £55 million ($74m) in 2025 as Mikel Arteta won the race for a much sought-after signature. The former Coventry frontman had registered 97 goals through 102 appearances for Portuguese giants Sporting.
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How many goals has Gyokeres scored for Arsenal?
The 27-year-old bagged a brace on his home Premier League debut against Leeds, but mustered just one more goal in the English top-flight before November was welcomed in.
Gyokeres has reached 18 efforts across all competitions, including 12 in the league, but is not a guaranteed starter - as Kai Havertz is occasionally deployed as more of a false nine - and has struggled to convince in a bid to prove that he can be the talismanic frontman that Arsenal are crying out for.
Do Arsenal need to find another No.9?
With Arteta’s side squandering a nine-point lead at the top of the table, ex-Gunners striker Dickov - speaking exclusively in association with MrQ - told GOAL when asked if Arsenal are still lacking a title-winning No.9: “I genuinely believe that's right.
“If you look over recent weeks, and it's hard to compare Erling Haaland with anybody else in world football, but people are saying he's not up to his best season. He's got 35 goals! But the last couple of weeks, when the push came to shove and things are getting tight and the pressure's on, he comes in and he bags a hat-trick. Against Burnley, it's a game Man City would have expected to win, but it was a difficult one. One chance, one goal.
“Then you look at Havertz, who I think is a fantastic player, and look at Gyokeres as well, fantastic. But they've not got that cutting edge that Erling Haaland gives you. And that breeds confidence throughout the team. City could be horrendous for 90 minutes, and Erling can get a chance in the 91st minute and they're going to score. It gives you that belief throughout the team.
“I'm not saying that Arsenal should go and buy an Erling Haaland, there's not one out there. But you look at Erling, and his goal return, and you look at [Antoine] Semenyo, you look at Rayan Cherki recently, the goal contributions that they have given you, that the talented players at Arsenal recently aren't doing. You need these big, creative players to stand up when the games are tight and the pressure's on.”
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Can Gyokeres win the Premier League title for Arsenal?
Gyokeres is the only Arsenal player to reach double figures in the Premier League goals department this season, with Saka and Eberechi Eze sitting joint-second on that list with six efforts apiece.
The Gunners’ latest No.14 may yet follow in the footsteps of an iconic predecessor in that shirt - French World Cup winner Thierry Henry - by delivering title glory to the red half of north London, silencing any doubters in the process, but more uncomfortable questions will be asked if he fails to deliver on that remit.