Upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres? Arsenal ‘keeping an eye on Endrick’s situation’ as Gunners monitor Real Madrid outcast during Lyon loan spell

Arsenal are prioritising a major shake-up in their forward line following a season where their attacking output has come under intense scrutiny. While the club spent big to bring in Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres, the striker has struggled to convince some onlookers that he can be the prolific No.9 required to secure a Premier League title.

With Gabriel Jesus expected to depart Emirates Stadium and doubts surrounding the futures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, Arteta is exploring the market for a versatile forward. Endrick, who can operate both as a central striker and out wide, is viewed as a high-potential option who fits the age profile and tactical requirements of the north London side with Arsenal are claimed to be "keeping and eye" on the Brazilian starlet's situation, according to CaughtOffside.