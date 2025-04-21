VIDEO: 'F*ck sake' - Wrexham chief rinsed by Red Dragons stars including Paul Mullin & James McClean as he seeks support for London Marathon attempt Wrexham P. Mullin Showbiz J. McClean League One

Wrexham director Humphrey Ker has been jokingly taunted by Wrexham stars such as Paul Mullin and James McClean ahead of his London Marathon attempt.