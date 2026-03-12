VIDEO: Pedro Neto blasted for 'disgusting' altercation with ball boy during Chelsea's Champions League loss to PSG

A difficult night for Chelsea in the Champions League was compounded by a controversial incident involving Pedro Neto. With the Blues trailing 4-2 in a tense match, the Portuguese winger's desire to restart the game escalated into a physical confrontation on the touchline.
Neto pushed a ball boy into a billboard, an act labeled "disgusting" by fans on social media. Despite the intensity of the shove and the ensuing anger from PSG players, the 26-year-old escaped a yellow card. However, he may still face retrospective UEFA sanctions for violent conduct.