VIDEO: He's no Luke Littler! Mason Greenwood's hopeless attempt at darts as Marseille forward takes on James Maddison's arrow-throwing celebration rival Neal Maupay M. Greenwood Marseille N. Maupay Ligue 1

Mason Greenwood has mastered the art of goal scoring but he is no Luke Littler when it comes to darts, with a hopeless display put on in training.