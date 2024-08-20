Michael Olise Bayern Munich 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Michael Olise opens Bayern Munich goal account with thunderous volley as Harry Kane also gets on scoresheet in final Bundesliga warm-up game against Grasshoppers

Bayern MunichH. KaneM. OliseBundesliga

Michael Olise has opened his goal account for Bayern Munich with a thunderous volley, while also seeing Harry Kane find the target in friendly action.

  • French playmaker signed from Crystal Palace
  • Showing his class during pre-season
  • Prolific England striker also getting his eye in