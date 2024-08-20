VIDEO: Michael Olise opens Bayern Munich goal account with thunderous volley as Harry Kane also gets on scoresheet in final Bundesliga warm-up game against Grasshoppers
Michael Olise has opened his goal account for Bayern Munich with a thunderous volley, while also seeing Harry Kane find the target in friendly action.
- French playmaker signed from Crystal Palace
- Showing his class during pre-season
- Prolific England striker also getting his eye in