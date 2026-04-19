VIDEO: More magic from Lionel Messi! Argentine GOAT curls dramatic winner into the top corner as Inter Miami see off Colorado Rapids in five-goal thriller

The legendary forward notched two goals on the night, but it was his 79th-minute strike that will live long in the memory. After a Colorado turnover near midfield, Messi collected the ball and drove towards the box, cutting back near the right corner before unleashing a sublime, rising effort that curled perfectly into the top corner. The victory was vital for the Herons as they extended their unbeaten streak to seven games and moved up to second place in the Eastern Conference standings, one point behind first-place Nashville SC. Alongside Messi's double, Mexico international striker German Berterame also found the net to ensure Inter Miami left Colorado with a hard-fought 3-2 win.