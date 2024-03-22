Sven Goran Eriksson LazioGetty
Richard Mills

VIDEO: 'Thank you for all the memories' - Joe Cole, Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and more ex-England stars unite to send emotional message to Sven-Goran Eriksson after terminal cancer diagnosis

LiverpoolAjaxPremier LeagueEredivisie

Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard were among the ex-England stars to send classy messages to Sven-Goran Eriksson after his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ex-England boss Sven has terminal cancer
  • Swede hears from former Three Lions players
  • Gerrard, Scholes and Cole among well-wishers

Editors' Picks