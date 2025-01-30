VIDEO: Jhon Duran is hilarious! Aston Villa star pulls faces for Champions League cameras as striker sits on bench ahead of €77m move to join up with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr
Jhon Duran was left on the bench for Aston Villa's clash with Celtic ahead of his move to Al-Nassr, and was spotted having fun with the cameramen.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Duran left on the bench against Celtic
- Makes faces at Champions League cameras
- Set to join Al-Nassr ahead of transfer deadline