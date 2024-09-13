Harry Kane England 2024Getty
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Harry Kane addresses ‘end’ talk in passionate England speech – with prolific Bayern Munich striker far from finished after reaching 100 caps & 68 international goals

H. KaneEnglandEngland vs FinlandUEFA Nations League BBayern Munich

Harry Kane has addressed any talk of reaching “the end” when delivering a passionate speech on the occasion of his 100th cap for England.

  • Three Lions' all-time leading scorer
  • 10th man to reach century of appearances
  • Intends to carry on for some time yet