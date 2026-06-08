VIDEO: ‘Tricks from the GOAT!’ - Cristiano Ronaldo teaching his children how to showboat as Georgina Rodriguez captures garden masterclass on camera

As Portugal continues its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one of the most talked-about images involving Ronaldo in recent hours did not come from a national team training session or a press conference. It came from the backyard of his home. In a video shared by Georgina Rodriguez, the Portuguese forward can be seen teaching his son Mateo how to perform one of the signature moves that helped define his career.

Dressed casually and barefoot on the grass, father and son shared a moment that quickly resonated with fans. Cristiano carefully explained every detail of the famous 'Ronaldo Chop', the move that allowed him to leave defenders behind in some of the biggest competitions in world football for more than a decade. The technical breakdown showed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still as sharp as ever when it comes to the mechanics of showboating.