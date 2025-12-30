VIDEO: Ayoub El Kaabi scores another incredible overhead kick at AFCON as Morocco ease into round of 16

Morocco opened their tournament with a 2-0 win over Comoros and El Kaabi stole headlines with a stunning bicycle kick that inspired the tournament hosts to a sterling victory, before following that up with a 1-1 draw against Mali. In their final group fixture, a 3-0 win over Zambia, El Kaabi did it again, throwing himself into the air to meet a cross with his back to goal, finding the bottom corner, and sparking wild celebrations. He had already scored the first goal of the game with an impressive diving header, while Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz was also on the scoresheet.

El Kaabi said: “We finished top of our group. That was our objective, and it means we will stay in Rabat. Now a new competition begins, where there is no room for error. We will rest a little, and above all prepare well for the next challenges.”