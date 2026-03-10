Victor Osimhen sure Galatasaray 'can hurt' Liverpool at Anfield as star striker glows after first-leg victory in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a slender but significant advantage in their Champions League last-16 tie, defeating Liverpool 1-0 at a RAMS Park that was rocking from start to finish. The Turkish champions continued their formidable recent record against the Premier League side, marking their third consecutive victory over the Reds in European competition. It was an evening defined by tactical discipline and raw emotion, as the Lions proved they can go toe-to-toe with the continent's elite.
The atmosphere reached fever pitch even before kick-off, as the home supporters unveiled a stunning display that left players visibly moved. Osimhen burst into tears as he witnessed the emotional choreography dedicated to the team, a moment that set the tone for a night of high intensity and passion in Istanbul.