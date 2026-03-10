The race for the Barcelona presidency has reached a boiling point ahead of the March 15 vote. Font has suggested that the last administration fabricated the history surrounding Messi’s failed homecoming in 2023.
Font believes the electorate is being distracted by the current success of Hansi Flick and the emergence of La Masia talents. He argues that the true circumstances of Messi's departure must be laid bare to ensure the club's members can vote with full transparency rather than based on an "illusion".