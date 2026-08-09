'very honoured' - Lucas Digne secures spectacular return to PSG after Aston Villa departure
PSG secure Digne signature
According to a report from BBC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain have successfully activated an £8.5 million release clause to bring Digne back to the Parc des Princes. The defender has signed a three-year contract with the club, ending an eight-year stay in England.
Digne initially joined Aston Villa from Everton in 2022 and played a vital role in helping the team secure the Europa League title last season, which was their first major piece of silverware since 1996. Paris Saint-Germain have made a decisive move to add depth to their squad, bringing in a player who already knows the environment and boasts significant top-level experience.
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Digne expresses delight over return
Speaking about his transfer, Digne expressed immense pride at rejoining the team he previously represented early in his professional career. Digne made 30 appearances during his first spell before leaving for Barcelona in 2016. The transfer represents a significant milestone for Digne, who will now integrate into a squad that have dominated European football recently, giving him another chance to shine.
Reflecting on the move, he was thrilled to finalize the deal: "I am very honoured to be returning to Paris Saint-Germain following the wonderful experience I had here more than ten years ago," said Digne. "I am particularly impressed by how the club has developed over the years."
Competition awaits in the French capital
At Paris Saint-Germain, Digne will face fierce competition for a starting position, as he is expected to challenge first-choice left-back Nuno Mendes.
PSG have established themselves as the premier force in continental football, having won the Champions League twice in succession, including a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Arsenal in the 2026 final. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have now lost three key players during the current window.
Digne follows Morgan Rogers, who moved to Chelsea, and Youri Tielemans, who joined Manchester United, out the exit door. Aston Villa will need to rebuild as they prepare for the new campaign without these influential figures.
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What is next for Digne and Villa?
Digne will immediately join training with Paris Saint-Germain as he looks to feature in their upcoming domestic and European fixtures. The defender will aim to quickly adapt to the tactical demands of his new manager, Luis Enrique. Aston Villa, on the other hand, must swiftly enter the transfer market to identify a suitable replacement for Digne before the season begins.
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