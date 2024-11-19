'USWNT is still very top level' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman not disappointed at absences of Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman & Mallory Swanson as she prepares to face 'impressive' Emma Hayes
Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman denied that she was disappointed that U.S. stars Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson won't face England.
- Lionesses will host USWNT on November 30
- Hayes released surprise U.S. roster on Monday
- Smith, Rodman & Swanson all absent for fixture