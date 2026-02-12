USWNT star Catarina Macario reported to have offer from Barcelona as Man City & Arsenal monitor Chelsea forward's uncertain future with Blues

It was reported last week by Tom Garry of the Guardian that Macario had turned down an offer of a contract extension at Chelsea, where she has been since leaving Lyon back in 2023.
It felt like this season was set to be a big one for the 26-year-old, with her telling GOAL ahead of the campaign that she was "expecting to be free" of the meticulous management of her minutes that came after a 21-month period on the sidelines. It felt like she was primed to showcase her world-class talent regularly. However, things have not quite gone to plan. Niggling injuries have troubled Macario at times, with her yet to play in 2026 because of a heel issue, and when fit she has yet to score in a Women's Super League season that is proving rather disappointing for a Chelsea side that has won all of the last six titles in this competition.
It's hard not to feel like Macario's stint with the Blues is coming to a natural end, with her perhaps able to rediscover her best form in another system or environment.