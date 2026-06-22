USMNT World Cup notebook: Christian Pulisic returns to training, Folarin Balogun eyes Golden Boot race and U.S. Soccer explains ‘Country Roads’ anthem

Through two games, Folarin Balogun finds himself in the middle of a Golden Boot race. So, when he turns on his TV and sees stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland matching or even exceeding his goal total, he has one reaction.

"I think it's annoying," he said with a laugh.

Balogun, like everyone else, has been watching those stars light up the World Cup and, despite the annoyance, he's been enjoying it, too. He earmarked Felix Nmecha of Germany as someone who has impressed him. The bigger names, of course, have, too.

"Seeing players like Messi, Mbappe, and Haaland - they're so inevitable," he said. "They're scoring a goal a game, sometimes more so. For me, it's just about trying to get to that level, to be inevitable as well, to be consistent. I'm sure I've got the potential in me to do that."

Through two games, Balogun has done that. The USMNT striker scored twice against Turkey and then helped set up the opener against Australia, only for the ball to be turned in by Cameron Burgess for an own goal.

Unfortunately for Balogun, his pursuit of the Golden Boot may take a hit. The USMNT striker is on a yellow card, which means it would be a huge risk to play him in a dead-rubber clash with Turkey. So, as much as he'd like to play, the striker understands why plenty wouldn't want him to.

"I want to play every game," he said. "That's what got me to where I am: being available. I think the most important thing for a professional athlete in any sport is to be available, and I'm no different, so of course I want to play, but it's also important to be smart. I wouldn't want to pick up a yellow card and miss the Round of 32."