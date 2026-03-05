USMNT told talk of winning World Cup 'won't be fair at all' as New York Cosmos chief claims just one knockout victory would be 'huge success'

Mauricio Pochettino will face a welcome selection headache this summer when piecing together a 26-man squad that he feels is capable of delivering on lofty expectations. With the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Ricardo Pepi, Tyler Adams and Folarin Balogun all starring in Europe, the USMNT have an abundance of proven performers at their disposal.
They have been billed as the ‘Golden Generation’ for some time, with the United States having rarely been in a position to pluck from such a deep talent pool. Delivering under pressure has not always been easy, with the odd setback being endured in CONCACAF competition, but the end goal has always been a World Cup finals in North America.