Jacob Schneider

USMNT and West Bom striker Daryl Dike suffers 'small setback' in return to fitness after Achilles Tear

D. DikeUSAWest Bromwich

U.S. international Daryl Dike has suffered a "small pain" in his hamstring this week as he looks to return from injury for West Brom Albion.

  • Daryl Dike suffers new injury setback
  • USMNT striker tore Achilles in February
  • Has struggled with injury since 2022 arrival in England
