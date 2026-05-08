USMNT midfielder Tanner Tessmann set to miss final two games of Lyon's season after suffering muscle injury ahead of World cup

Fonseca discussed Tessmann's injury during Friday's press conference ahead of Lyon's trip to Toulouse to face Tessmann's USMNT teammate Mark McKenzie. During the press conference, Fonseca revealed that Tessmann will not feature in Lyon's matches against Toulouse and Lens.

"Tanner has a muscle strain," Fonseca said. "He won’t play again until the end of the season. Everyone else is ready."

The match is a big one for Lyon, who enter the weekend sitting third in Ligue 1 as they look to seal a Champions League place for next season..