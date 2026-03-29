'That can't happen' - USMNT star Christian Pulisic puzzled by 'strange' events that left Mauricio Pochettino's squad 'shocked'

Ahead of this summer’s World Cup, which will be staged across North America, the U.S. squad took to debuting their new home kit against prominent European opposition. Said jersey consists of red and white wavy horizontal stripes - in a nod to the nation’s flag - and blue shorts.

Belgium, while out on the road, decided to go with their away strip. That shirt is mostly white, with hints of pink and light blue, and is paired with white shorts. Before a ball was kicked, it was determined that the respective kits were different enough to avoid any problems.

Those taking to the field are not convinced that enough thought was given to that process. Pulisic is among those to have found it difficult to differentiate between friends and foes. The AC Milan forward concedes that the USMNT were not good enough on the day, having headed into the interval all square at 1-1 before suffering a second-half collapse, but believes more should have been done to avoid the optical confusion.