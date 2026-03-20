Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva absent from Portugal squad against USA & Mexico as Roberto Martinez explains surprise decisions

The headline news from Portugal’s latest squad announcement is the omission of captain Ronaldo and Manchester City maestro Silva. While fans are used to seeing the veteran pair lead the line, Martinez has taken a pragmatic approach to this specific international window against Mexico and United States

The decision stems from a desire to protect key assets following a gruelling domestic calendar. By leaving out his most experienced stars, the head coach is prioritizing long-term fitness over immediate results in non-competitive fixtures, ensuring his core leaders remain fresh for the challenges ahead.