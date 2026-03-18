Banks has repeatedly represented the U.S. at various youth levels, playing for the side at three separate age groups. It was assumed, after Pochettino called him up to a camp in September, that he would continue to play for the senior side. However, an injury prevented his participation.
"We brought him in in September, and it was a bit unlucky, because we wanted to give him the possibility to play, but he was injured. But it was a great opportunity to see and talk with him and know each other," Pochettino said in his March camp call-ups press conference.