'Every game has to be viewed as life or death' - Tim Howard, Landon Donovan emphasize importance of friendlies for USMNT's World Cup preparation
The former Premier League star stressed the USMNT needs to treat every friendly post-Gold Cup as a life or death game until the World Cup
- Howard stressed every friendly post-Gold Cup is important
- Emphasized the importance of senior starters playing together to build experience
- Donovan highlighted the benefit of playing against two potential World Cup opponents