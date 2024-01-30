The American defender is continuing to grow in the Bundesliga as clubs around Europe take notice.

Joe Scally finds himself straddling that line between youngster and veteran. He's 21, but with experience. He makes mistakes, but is eager to lead. He streams Fortnite with his friends, but those friends just so happen to be some of the biggest stars in American soccer today.

Scally, for sure, isn't a kid anymore. He's lived in Germany for four years now, having learned and grown from experiences on and off the field. From the moment he arrived at Borussia Monchengladbach, he was thrown into the deep end. He remains there to this day, although the treading of water has gotten easier with time.

The world has taken notice, as the defender is one of several USMNT stars earning looks during this transfer window. At 21 and with nearly 100 games of Bundesliga experience under his belt, Scally's already built himself one heck of a resume and he's determined to add to it going forward.

And that includes the USMNT. With the Nations League semifinals looming, he looks poised for a big role. Now, a key suspension could thrust him into the starting XI, giving him another chance to prove all he's learned in the Bundesliga.