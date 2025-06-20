United States v Trinidad and Tobago - Gold Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Alex Labidou

'He's changing the culture' - Landon Donovan, Alexi Lalas commend USMNT's progress under Mauricio Pochettino, with coach 'winning back hearts and minds'

Saudi Arabia vs USASaudi ArabiaUSACONCACAF Gold CupM. PochettinoC. Pulisic

Donovan says Pochettino's impact is starting to manifest itself after the team's dominant performance against Trinidad and Tobago

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Donovan, Lalas have bought in on Poch's decisions
  • Donovan pointed to Diego Luna as an example of Poch player
  • Freese has a chance to win GK competition, Donovan says
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches