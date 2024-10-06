Americans Abroad: Folarin Balogun, Josh Sargent and Christian Pulisic score, but troublesome injury changes dynamic ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's first USMNT camp

GOAL breaks down the big moments of the weekend as the USMNT prepare for Pochettino's first camp

All eyes were on the strikers this weekend. To be fair, that's been the case quite often lately. The U.S. men's national team's No. 9s have been scoring in bunches, and two of the top players in that position were on the scoresheet again this weekend.

That's good news, but it wasn't the story. Instead, those goals were overshadowed by another injury, one that will dramatically alter how the USMNT looks in Mauricio Pochettino's first camp.

Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun were all on target for their clubs, but the injury to the latter overshadowed those efforts. Balogun, along with Tim Weah and Johnny Cardoso, is now out of the squad, shaking up the striker situation for the USMNT. That's a tough blow for Balogun, who was surely eager to impress the new coach.

It could, however, open the door for Sargent, who is overdue for an opportunity. He's fit, confident and scoring. How it will play out with two upcoming friendlies is anyone's guess, but this camp could be an opportunity for Sargent to make his mark after what seems like an eternity between chances.

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.