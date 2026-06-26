USMNT star Christian Pulisic gets ‘very dangerous’ warning from AC Milan legend Ruud Gullit as ex-Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim takes the reins at San Siro

Amorim was appointed by United having established a reputation across a title-winning spell in his homeland with Sporting as one of the most exciting young managers in world football. He failed to live up to expectations at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.
The 41-year-old was given 61 games by the Red Devils in which to get things right, but picked up only 24 victories at a win ratio of just 38.1 per cent. Having tumbled into the bottom-half of the Premier League table, patience in Manchester could only stretch so thin.
After 14 months in which he stubbornly refused to tinker with his favoured 3-4-3 approach, Amorim was unceremoniously relieved of his duties in the dugout. Serie A giants Milan have now decided to take a punt on his services.