Unleash Ethan Nwaneri! Arsenal must give 'unbelievable' teenager the No.9 role and a shot at overtaking Wayne Rooney & Michael Owen in history books after Kai Havertz injury blow

The Premier League title race is not finished yet! At least, that's what Arsenal will be thinking after Everton stole a dramatic late 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the final Merseyside derby ever to be played at Goodison Park.
Instead of opening up a commanding nine-point lead at the summit, Arne Slot's side are now just seven points ahead of Arsenal with 14 games still to play, including a huge clash between the two sides at Anfield. Mikel Arteta's goal will be to ensure the Gunners have their destiny in their own hands when that game kicks-off on May 10.
The problem is, Arsenal are heading into the business end of the season with a depleted strike force. In a cruel twist of fate, Kai Havertz has joined Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus on the treatment table, leaving Arteta with a major conundrum.
The Arsenal boss no longer has a recognised striker, while Slot can call upon the best attack in Europe, led by the irrepressible Mohamed Salah and ever-improving Cody Gakpo. Liverpool, therefore, have a huge advantage, but all is not lost quite yet. Arteta still has a wildcard option to play in the form of Ethan Nwaneri: the 17-year-old sensation who should now be given the chance to make history.