'Unbelievable!' – Neymar slams Santos pitch after injury scare

The atmosphere at Santos turned toxic following their quarter-final elimination from the Copa do Brasil at the hands of rivals Palmeiras. While the 0-0 draw confirmed their exit following a 3-0 first-leg defeat, the biggest talking point remained the health of Neymar, who suffered a right hamstring injury at the end of the first half.

Taking to Instagram to voice his frustrations, Neymar delivered a scathing critique of the groundskeeping staff. 'I want to congratulate our groundsman at Vila Belmiro. Yesterday, it was the worst pitch the stadium has ever seen, riddled with holes, because they had to uncompact it the day before the match. Unbelievable! On top of playing against the opposition, we were battling the pitch itself. And to top it all off, we had to put in extra effort during acceleration and braking because the surface was so uneven. It's no wonder three players got injured in the first half. Congratulations, then... What a load of crap job.'