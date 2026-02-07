Unai Emery throws gauntlet down to Liverpool to get Harvey Elliott out of 'damaging' Aston Villa loan limbo

Elliott has made seven appearances in all competitions for Aston Villa so far this season, meaning if he plays three more times the club will be obligated to sign him permanently for £30 million ($41.3m). Emery said earlier this season that Villa were "not convinced" about splashing out on the Liverpool star, saying: "The problem we have with Harvey is that he is on loan, and in case he plays matches we must buy him. We decided two months ago that we are not convinced to sign him, spending the money we would need to. This is the only issue. He is training every day with very good behaviour and to help us in training sessions. This is not something good for us and him, but this is football and sometimes we must make decisions."
The 22-year-old has only featured twice for Aston Villa since the turn of the year, but Emery says he would like to use him more in the second half of the campaign if an arrangement can be found with Liverpool.