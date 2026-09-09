Left-back crisis?! Why Luke Shaw missed Man Utd training ahead of Champions League opener against Sabah FK

The 31-year-old full-back was noticeably missing from the main group at Carrington on Wednesday morning. With United preparing to host Azerbaijani outfit Sabah FK on Thursday night, his failure to participate initially raised eyebrows across the fanbase.

However, the defender's omission was entirely orchestrated by the club's medical staff. According to Manchester Evening News, Shaw was simply taking a designated rest day rather than nursing a new physical issue.

Matthijs de Ligt was also absent from the grass as he continues his lengthy rehabilitation from a major back problem. In better news for Carrick, academy prospect Harry Amass was seen taking part in the senior setup to help make up the numbers.



