UEFA maintain World Cup boycott threat despite FIFA president Gianni Infantino apology

Despite the attempt to bury the hatchet, UEFA members said on Thursday that their conditions for returning to the fold have not been satisfied. "UEFA's associations were very clear about the conditions attached to the non-participation in FIFA competitions," UEFA said in a statement, as per BBC. "First, the proposals to sell off the major competitions had to be withdrawn and secondly, assurances have to be made that such attempts to disfigure the game in this way will never be made again."

The statement continued by highlighting a total breakdown in diplomatic relations: "These conditions have not been met. In addition, UEFA made it abundantly clear in its statement on Saturday that it has lost confidence in Gianni Infantino's presidency. That position holds."