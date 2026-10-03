UAFA
UAFA backs FIFA president Gianni Infantino as Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal chairs key board meeting in Jeddah
Infantino receives UAFA backing
The Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) held its 81st board meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where officials formally endorsed FIFA's ongoing collaborative measures. The governing body welcomed recent steps taken by world football’s leadership to strengthen cooperation alongside national, regional, and continental associations.
During the summit, the board specifically reaffirmed its support for FIFA president Infantino. Officials commended his decade-long tenure, noting his success in expanding the sport's global footprint, uniting the international football community, and serving the interests of players and supporters worldwide.
- UAFA
Focus on technology and innovation
While the summit highlighted global unity, regional progress remained a primary focus. UAFA Secretary General Dr. Raja Allah Al Sulami delivered a comprehensive report detailing the organisation’s current technical and administrative standing.
A key element of the agenda was the evaluation of new developmental frameworks. The board reviewed multiple progressive measures, highlighted by the 'Challenge and Innovation Initiative'. This specific programme is designed to integrate modern technology into various facets of Arab football through newly introduced development competitions.
Charting the regional calendar
Prince Abdulaziz opened the high-profile gathering by outlining his vision for the continued advancement of Arab football across all levels. To ensure this progression, the board formally approved the creation of dedicated supporting committees tasked with guiding the organisation through the upcoming 2025–2029 administrative term.
Attention was also turned toward the pitch, with officials assessing the long-term fixture schedule. The governing body reviewed the comprehensive structural calendar for the 2026/27 sporting season, which encompasses both national team tournaments and club competitions.
- Getty
Preparing for the next cycle
With the supporting committees established for the next four-year cycle, UAFA is now poised to implement its technological and structural initiatives. The organisation’s public backing of Infantino also guarantees a continued, cooperative relationship with FIFA as Arab football seeks further growth and integration on the global stage.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting