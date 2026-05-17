Two reasons why Man Utd face frustration in pursuit of £100m Fede Valverde transfer - with update delivered on Real Madrid midfielder's future after Aurelien Tchouameni bust-up
Internal turmoil at Valdebebas
The atmosphere at Real Madrid has turned toxic following a physical confrontation between Valverde and Tchouameni that has reportedly left the dressing room divided. The incident was severe enough to require hospital treatment for the Uruguayan, and despite a public apology, he has increasingly looked like an outcast following the clash.
While the club’s hierarchy is said to be furious with the two-time Champions League winner, they have already moved to settle the matter internally with a fine of roughly $550,000. For Manchester United, this chaos represents a window of opportunity to land a world-class talent who has clocked up 371 appearances for Los Blancos, but the path to a summer transfer is far from clear.
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PSG lead the chasing pack
The first major reason for potential frustration at Old Trafford is that Paris Saint-Germain have already made their move, initiating informal contact over the weekend to gauge Valverde's availability, according to AS. The French champions have long admired the midfielder but previously viewed a deal as impossible. However, the recent fallout has encouraged them to position themselves as the first alternative should Real Madrid decide to cash in. The Parisians are aware that Valverde is currently recovering at home, with medical staff recommending between 10 and 14 days of rest following the injuries sustained in the fight. While PSG possess the financial muscle to rival any Premier League bid, they are currently only doing the groundwork, waiting to see if Real’s 'untouchable' stance on the player truly shifts in the coming weeks.
United’s £100m valuation hurdle
Further complicating any potential deal is the astronomical cost of the operation. With a contract running until 2029, Real Madrid are in no rush to sell cheap, and experts estimate the player's market value sits between €95 million (£83m/$110m) and €114 million (£100m/$132m). Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recruitment team would likely need to sanction an offer well over €92 million (£80m/$107m) to even bring the Spanish giants to the negotiating table.
United are planning a significant midfield overhaul, with veteran Casemiro set to depart, but committing such a large portion of the budget to one player remains a significant risk. Although Manchester City have also inquired about Valverde in the past, the Red Devils’ need for a high-energy replacement makes them the most logical Premier League destination if the price tag can be navigated.
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The player's loyalty remains firm
The second, and perhaps more daunting, obstacle for Manchester United is Valverde’s own desire. Despite the headlines and the tension in the Spanish capital, the midfielder’s focus remains solely on returning to action for the club he loves. According to the AS report, sources close to the player suggest his wish is to stay and fight for his place rather than seek a fresh start in England or France.
Real Madrid have successfully kept a lid on major departures in the past by leaning on the loyalty of their core stars, and Valverde appears to be no exception. Unless the club hierarchy explicitly places him on the transfer list, United may find that even a record-breaking bid is not enough to convince the troubled midfield hero to swap Madrid for Manchester this summer.