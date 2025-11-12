Trouble ahead for Harry Kane and Vincent Kompany? Bayern Munich striker's game could be affected as ex-coach issues warning on Jamal Musiala's return from injury

Kompany has crafted a phenomenal Bayern team. After his debut campaign in Bavaria was considered to be underwhelming by some sections of the fans and the media, his team has started the 2025-26 season all guns blazing. They created history by registering 16 straight wins to begin the season, eclipsing the 13-game record set by the dominant AC Milan outfit of the early 90s.

Kane has exceptionally led the attack and played in major role in Bayern becoming a goal-hungry giant, keeping also in minds the valuable contributions from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise. The former Spurs marksman has netted 23 goals in 17 games already, his most recent goal a 90th-minute equaliser against Union Berlin last weekend, which drew curtains on Bayern's win streak.

One can only imagine the havoc Bayern can wreak once Musiala returns. The Stuttgart-born youngster returned to training on the pitch three weeks ago. Not too long ago, sporting director Max Eberl indicated when we could Musiala back in action. "We think that he can rejoin the team in December and perhaps even get a taste of it, so that he will be 100 percent fit again in January," he told Sky Sport.