'They tried to paint me as an ogre' - Ex-Spain assistant coach reveals confusion after Luis Enrique sacked him

The professional relationship between Moreno and Luis Enrique was one of the most successful in modern Spanish football, spanning stints at Roma, Celta Vigo, and Barcelona. However, it collapsed in 2019 when Luis Enrique returned to the Spain bench following the tragic death of his daughter. Moreno, who had stepped in as head coach to secure Euro 2020 qualification, found himself surplus to requirements.
The transition from loyal assistant to outcast happened behind closed doors but quickly spilled into the public eye. Moreno revealed that the decision was delivered personally but without the level of nuance he had expected, given their shared history.