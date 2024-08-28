Trent Alexander-Arnold's substitution sulk hints at Arne Slot's biggest Liverpool problem

The Reds have made a strong start to life under their new boss, but expiring contracts and competition for places are going to complicate things

It was all going so well for Arne Slot, even better than expected, in fact. Mohamed Salah had just put Liverpool 2-0 up against Brentford on Sunday, thus sealing a second consecutive Premier League victory for the Reds under their new Dutch coach.

Consequently, Slot decided to give some game time to three very deserving players. Darwin Nunez took over up top from Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo replaced Luis Diaz on the left wing, while Conor Bradley came on for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Both Jota and Diaz, who had combined for the game's opening goal, accepted their substitutions with good grace. Alexander-Arnold, though, was visibly frustrated by his early exit, and Slot even sat down beside the disgruntled right-back as he attempted to explain the thinking behind the decision.

However, Alexander-Arnold, who was also taken off towards the end of the opening-weekend win at Ipswich, still looked miffed when he made his way back onto the pitch at Anfield after the full-time whistle had blown, despite Jota's very obvious attempts to lift his spirits.

It was the one blemish on an otherwise flawless afternoon for Liverpool, who have kicked off their 2024-25 campaign by scoring four unanswered goals. However, the Brentford win, coupled with Alexander-Arnold's obvious irritation, perfectly illustrated that while the Reds are enjoying a smooth transition under Slot from a tactical perspective, keeping every member of the squad happy is going to be immensely difficult for Jurgen Klopp's successor - particularly when it comes to the homegrown hero with the expiring contract.