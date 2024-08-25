Arne Slot speaks out on Trent Alexander-Arnold's angry reaction to early Liverpool substitution against Brentford after tense dugout chat
Arne Slot has explained why he substituted Trent Alexander-Arnold, much to the Liverpool star's disappointment, during the win against Brentford.
- Alexander-Arnold looked unhappy after substitution
- Liverpool boss appeared to explain decision on bench
- Says he was trying to protect the right-back