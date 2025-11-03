Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota on return to Liverpool with Real Madrid

Ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League meeting with Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold made an emotional return to Anfield to honour his former teammate Jota. The English full-back, who joined Los Blancos in the summer, placed a floral wreath, a handwritten message, and a red PlayStation 4 controller, a nod to Jota’s love of gaming, at the memorial dedicated to the Portuguese forward and his brother Andre.
Alexander-Arnold’s handwritten message read: “My mate Diogo, you are so missed but still so loved. Yours and Andre's memory will always live on. I smile every time I think about you and will always remember the great times we shared. Miss you, mate, every day. Forever 20. YNWA. Love Trent and family.”
The 26-year-old was joined by Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, Dean Huijsen, and club legend Emilio Butragueno, who all laid flowers in remembrance of the Anfield favourite. Their gesture was warmly received by Liverpool supporters across social media.