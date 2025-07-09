This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Tour de France race Getty Images
Renuka Odedra

Tour de France 2025 jerseys: where to buy, what they mean & more

SHOPPING

From the most-wanted Yellow Jersey, to the best climber's polka dots, here's where you can get your hands on the Tour de France jerseys

Streaming

Watch in the UK

  • Dates: 29 June to 21 July, with two rest days during the three-week event.
  • TV & Streaming in the UK: Eurosport and Discovery+, with highlights on ITV4.
  • Streaming: Discovery+ from £6.99/month and Eurosport via Sky, Virgin Media, and Amazon Prime Video

from

£6.99

Watch now

Tour de France 2025 is officially underway, and if you're watching all the action unfold, you might have noticed the amazing jerseys your favourite riders are donning. Cyclists around the world are battling it out for the famous yellow, green, white and polka dot jerseys in this year's adventure around France.

Tour de France 2025 Jerseys at Fanatics
Shop now

Fans of thEach jersey carries a unique meaning and is awarded to the leader of that classification at the end of every stage. This year includes some extra additions and designs by Santini as the tour will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of its first finish on the Champs-Élysées.

If you're thinking about upping your cycling gear collection, then this is the perfect chance to get your hands on replicas of the new designs as well as the 2025 edition of the tournament classics.

Shop: Tour de France 2025 jerseys

Frequently asked questions

The 2025 Tour de France starts on Saturday, July 5th this year, and runs through Sunday, July 27.

Tadej Pogacar is the defending champion at the 2025 Tour de France following his victory last year. The Slovenian, riding with Team UAE Emirates, is looking to join the elite group of riders to win four editions. 

Four racers - Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, and Miguel Indurain - have won the Tour de France a joint record five times.

Lance Armstrong won the Tour de France on a previously record seven occasions but was stripped of his titles following multiple doping violations.

In the United States, the Tour de France will be broadcast by NBC Sports across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

With coverage of the entire race, plus a host of other sports and entertainment coverage, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Peacock. Customers can subscribe to Peacock Premium with ads for $5.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus without ads for $11.99 per month.

In the United Kingdom, fans can watch coverage of the Tour de France through ITV4 and Eurosport, and stream the action on Discovery+.

Offering coverage from all TNT sports channels, Discovery+ allows customers to access a wide variety of sporting content for just £3.99 per month.