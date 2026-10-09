Tottenham star Xavi Simons refuses to let devastating ACL injury defeat him as Netherlands playmaker enrolls at Harvard

Rather than dwelling on the frustration of his physical limitations, Simons has been accepted into Harvard’s renowned Crossover into Business programme. This specific curriculum is designed to help elite professional athletes navigate the complex world of commerce and corporate leadership. It pairs participants with Harvard MBA students who act as mentors, guiding the athletes through various business case studies and management strategies. The move signals Simons' desire to be prepared for life beyond the final whistle, even at this early stage of his career.

Simons took LinkedIn to share his excitement about this new chapter, making it clear that his thirst for knowledge is a core part of his personality. "I'm going back to school. During my recovery, I've been trying to use my time in the best way possible. Football is still my main focus, but I also want to keep learning and improving away from the pitch. I've always been interested in more than just football. I want to understand the business side of the game better, learn from people in different industries and keep developing as a person," the midfielder wrote, as quoted by BBC Sport.